Man exposes himself to employees from Midtown apartment balcony, police say

article

He exposed himself while on the balcony of his Midtown Atlanta apartment on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Mercedes New was arrested around 4:30 p.m. after Atlanta police say he walked out onto his balcony of his apartment, located at 22 14th Street NW, and exposed himself.

The incident was reported by an employee of an adjacent complex.

Investigators were able to track New down through his leasing office.

Police say charges are pending.