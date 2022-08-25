Man exposes himself to customers at 2 Canton stores, police say

article

Police have arrested a Holly Springs man for exposing himself inside two Canton area stores in the last two months.

Donald Harris, 48, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of public indecency.

Warrants were taken out for Harris for two separate incidents. On July 28, a man exposed himself to a young boy at the Kohls located at 2034 Cumming Highway, according to the warrant. The second happened this past Tuesday at the Hobby Lobby located at 2449 Cumming Highway on August. The female victim in that case reported the incident to police.

Investigators say they were able to identify Harris using surveillance cameras from within the businesses.

Harris was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.