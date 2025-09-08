Man drowns at Hard Labor Creek State Park, officials say
MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. - A man drowned Sunday evening while swimming at Hard Labor Creek State Park, according to state game wardens.
What we know:
Authorities said the incident happened just before 6 p.m. at the park’s beach area.
Witnesses told investigators the man had been racing a friend to a buoy marker when he began to struggle in the water. Bystanders attempted to rescue him but were unsuccessful.
Divers with Newton County Emergency Management located the victim shortly before 9 p.m. in about 15 feet of water. He was later turned over to the Morgan County coroner’s office.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the man’s identity pending notification of family.