Man drowns at Hard Labor Creek State Park, officials say

The Brief Man drowned while swimming at Hard Labor Creek State Park Witnesses say he struggled while racing to a buoy marker Divers recovered body; ID not yet released



A man drowned Sunday evening while swimming at Hard Labor Creek State Park, according to state game wardens.

What we know:

Authorities said the incident happened just before 6 p.m. at the park’s beach area.

Witnesses told investigators the man had been racing a friend to a buoy marker when he began to struggle in the water. Bystanders attempted to rescue him but were unsuccessful.

Divers with Newton County Emergency Management located the victim shortly before 9 p.m. in about 15 feet of water. He was later turned over to the Morgan County coroner’s office.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the man’s identity pending notification of family.