Man drowns at Hard Labor Creek State Park, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 8, 2025 8:00am EDT
Newton County
The Brief

    • Man drowned while swimming at Hard Labor Creek State Park
    • Witnesses say he struggled while racing to a buoy marker
    • Divers recovered body; ID not yet released

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. - A man drowned Sunday evening while swimming at Hard Labor Creek State Park, according to state game wardens.

What we know:

Authorities said the incident happened just before 6 p.m. at the park’s beach area. 

Witnesses told investigators the man had been racing a friend to a buoy marker when he began to struggle in the water. Bystanders attempted to rescue him but were unsuccessful.

Divers with Newton County Emergency Management located the victim shortly before 9 p.m. in about 15 feet of water. He was later turned over to the Morgan County coroner’s office.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the man’s identity pending notification of family.

The Source

  • Information provided by Georgia Department of Natural Resources. 

Newton CountyNews