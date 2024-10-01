Man discovers he's been shot while retrieving gun in downtown Atlanta gunfight

Atlanta police responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Forsyth and Brotherton streets in south downtown Atlanta around 11:15 p.m. Sept. 30.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was alert and conscious, was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to Atlanta police.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man was shot while witnessing a gunfight between two groups. According to the victim, he had gone to retrieve his firearm from his vehicle to engage in the gunfight when he realized he had been struck by a bullet.

Atlanta police did not say if any arrests have been made in the case. It is still an active investigation.