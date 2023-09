A man is dead after being shot in the 800 block of Magnolia Way NW in the Vine City area on Saturday morning.

Atlanta police say they were dispatched to a person down call at around 9:57 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

No arrest has been announced at this time. This is an active investigation.

MAP OF THE AREA