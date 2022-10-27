Man dies in accident at ticket machine in Midtown parking garage

article

A man has died in a bizarre accident at a ticket machine inside a Midtown Atlanta parking garage early Thursday morning.

The deadly incident happened shortly after midnight at a garage on the 1100 block of Peachtree Street near the Colony Square food hall.

According to police, the man was trying to pay for his parking, but he was too far away from the console.

Police say the man opened his door and leaned out of his pickup truck to try and reach, but never put his truck in park.

The truck continued to roll, pinning the man in his doorway and killing him.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim at this time.