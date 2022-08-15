Atlanta Police investigate fatal stabbing, shooting on MLK Jr. Drive

Police are investigating a stabbing incident that left a man dead and a shooting at an apartment complex in Southwest Atlanta

Heavy law enforcement presence was captured on Monday morning at 2716 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW in response to a stabbing and at 2800 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW in response to a shooting.

Atlanta police confirmed that 29-year-old Brandon Scott was killed in the stabbing incident.

Photo of Brandon Scott (Atlanta Police Department)

The family of Scott spoke to FOX 5 Atlanta's Deidra Dukes, stating that Scott was dropping his brother off at the Texaco on M.L.K. Jr. Dr. When he walked out, he noticed an individual inside his truck which led to a physical altercation ending in Scott being stabbed.

Atlanta police officials stated that as the individual fled the scene to a nearby apartment complex, he was followed and shot by a "good Samaritan."

At this time, APD officials are investigating if the two incidents are related.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.