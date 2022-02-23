Man dies from accidental shooting at Cheshire Bridge apartments, police say

article

A shooting at an apartment complex off Cheshire Bridge Road appears to have been an accident, Atlanta police said.

Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of Cheshire Bridge Road after witnesses heard the gunshot. Police said officers found a man who appeared to have been shot in the leg.

Investigators said it appears the victim may have been struck by a bullet from his own gun.

The name of the man has not been released.

Police said they are not searching for a gunman.

The incident remains under investigation.

