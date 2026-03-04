Athens police investigating second rape of young woman

The Brief Athens police are investigating a rape reported Feb. 27 near the UGA campus. The assault happened one day before another rape involving a UGA student. A suspect has been arrested in the Feb. 28 case, but not the earlier attack.



Police in Athens are investigating a rape reported over the weekend.

The assault was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on Feb. 27 from a residence on East Campus Road.

What we know:

According to a field case report, the rape happened earlier that day near Cleveland Avenue and Barber Street.

The report states the victim is a 22-year-old woman. In addition to the sexual assault, the victim told police several items were stolen, including a purse with a gold chain strap, a Chase credit card, an Apple Watch and an iPhone 14 in a brown and turquoise case.

The reported assault happened the day before a 19-year-old University of Georgia student was allegedly raped in the early morning hours of Feb. 28 in the area of 400 North Thomas Street.

In that case, police say the student was approached by Tydarius Wingfield of Athens, who asked to walk her home. Investigators say he then forced the young woman behind a building and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators used the Real Time Crime Center camera system to identify where the assault occurred and track the movements of both the victim and Wingfield. Officers followed Wingfield using the camera system until he was taken into custody and later positively identified through the technology.

Wingfield has been charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery and battery.

Athens-Clarke County police have not identified a suspect in the Feb. 27 attack.

According to OnlineAthens, the woman who reported being raped on Feb. 27 is also a University of Georgia student. Police did not confirm that information with FOX 5 Atlanta.