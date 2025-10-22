Man dies after encounter with Cobb County police, GBI investigating

The Brief GBI investigating death after Cobb officers tase man Police say man refused to get in patrol car, ran into traffic Man identified as 47-year-old Timothy Sheats of Dallas



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened Tuesday evening after a man died following a confrontation with Cobb County police officers.

What we know:

Investigators say it started around 6:10 p.m. when officers were called to a hit-and-run crash at Powder Springs and Hurt roads. As officers were responding, additional 911 calls were received about a person at the scene acting erratically and running into traffic. When police officers arrived, they found 47-year-old Timothy Lyle Sheats of Dallas walking down the road.

GBI say Sheats told the officer he had been shot — but there were no visible injuries. The officer asked him to get into the patrol car for safety, but Sheats refused and began walking into traffic. At one point, officers say, he even tried to get into a passing vehicle.

To reportedly stop him from running into oncoming cars, an officer tased Sheats, according to the GBI. Backup officers then arrived to help restrain Sheats, but moments later, he became unresponsive.

EMS crews rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No officers were hurt.

What's next:

The GBI is now conducting a use-of-force investigation and will turn over its findings to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office once the review is complete.

The officers involved have not been identified at this time. It is also unknown if they are still on duty.