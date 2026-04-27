Man dies after dirt bike slides under tow truck in southeast Atlanta

The Brief A 28-year-old man died Saturday night after his dirt bike slid under a tow truck in southeast Atlanta. Investigators say the man lost control of the bike while traveling northbound on Jonesboro Road SE. The tow truck driver stayed at the scene and currently faces no charges as the investigation continues.



A 28-year-old man died Saturday night after his dirt bike collided with a tow truck at a southeast Atlanta intersection.

What we know:

Atlanta police say officers responded to a wreck near the intersection of Jonesboro Road SE and Harriett St SE around 10:42 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined a tow truck was traveling south on Jonesboro Road SE and was making a left turn onto Harriett St SE when a dirt bike traveling north lost control.

The 28-year-old man on the bike slid underneath the truck and died at the scene.

The driver of the tow truck remained at the intersection to speak with officers.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what caused the man to lose control of his dirt bike before the collision.

Police have not released the name of the man who died.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the tow truck driver.