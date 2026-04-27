Man dies after dirt bike slides under tow truck in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 28-year-old man died Saturday night after his dirt bike collided with a tow truck at a southeast Atlanta intersection.
What we know:
Atlanta police say officers responded to a wreck near the intersection of Jonesboro Road SE and Harriett St SE around 10:42 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators determined a tow truck was traveling south on Jonesboro Road SE and was making a left turn onto Harriett St SE when a dirt bike traveling north lost control.
The 28-year-old man on the bike slid underneath the truck and died at the scene.
The driver of the tow truck remained at the intersection to speak with officers.
What we don't know:
It is not yet clear what caused the man to lose control of his dirt bike before the collision.
Police have not released the name of the man who died.
At this time, no charges have been filed against the tow truck driver.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a preliminary report provided by the Atlanta Police Department, which detailed the initial findings of officers who responded to the scene.