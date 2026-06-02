Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles on Moreland Avenue

The Brief A man in his 30s died after being struck by two vehicles while walking along a busy roadway on Monday night. Both drivers involved in the fatal collision remained at the scene to cooperate with responding police officers. Authorities are withholding the pedestrian's identity while investigators locate and notify his next of kin.



DeKalb County police officers are investigating a fatal collision after two vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian on Monday night.

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Moreland Avenue near Conley Road just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, emergency responders found a man in his 30s who had been hit.

The man died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

A preliminary investigation suggests the pedestrian was walking south in the right southbound lane of Moreland Avenue when two separate vehicles struck him. Following the collisions, both drivers involved stayed at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity or exact age of the pedestrian because his next of kin has not yet been notified.

It remains unclear if either driver will face criminal charges or traffic citations in connection with the fatal accident. Police have not confirmed why the man was walking in the active right travel lane of the roadway, and the investigation remains ongoing.