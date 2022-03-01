Man dies after after shooting at Henry County shopping center

article

Police in Henry County are investigating after a deadly shooting at a busy shopping center in Ellenwood.

Officers responded around 7:45 p.m. Monday to the 2800 block of East Atlanta Road after a report of a person shot. Henry County police said officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot.

The man was rushed to Piedmont Henry Hospital where police said he later died.

The name of the man has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Details about a possible shooter was not immediately available.

