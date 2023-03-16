Man dead after shooting outside Shell gas station and American Deli in SE Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a gas station that carried over into the parking lot of a neighboring restaurant.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. along the 300 block of Hill Street SE, at the Shell gas station near the American Deli restaurant. Atlanta police say the victim, a male in his 20s, suffered a gunshot wound. Officers attempted CPR at the scene, but the victim was pronounced dead by first responders.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 shows the shooting unfold in the gas station parking lot. FOX 5's Brittany Edney has cleared that the victim was walking outside the American Deli before he was struck. She spoke to the victim's family who says their son was 21-years-old.

Authorities have not yet officially released the victim's name and age.

APD has not said if they have a suspect in custody.

SkyFOX 5 flew over the scene where police have the gas station and restaurant parking lots partially taped off with crime scene tape. Officers could be seen canvassing the area.

The circumstances of the shooting were still under investigation.

