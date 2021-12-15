Man dead after shooting at southeast Atlanta home, police say

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called out around 4 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of Thaxton Drive SE. Lt. Ralph Woolfolk with the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit said officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Investigators are speaking to witnesses and going over a significant amount of ballistic information left at the scene. Police said several shots were fired.

A section of Thaxton Drive was shut down by police on Wednesday evening as investigators combed over the area for evidence.

The name of the man has not been released.

Details surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

