Man critically injured in shooting outside Atlanta adult club

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times outside an adult club in southwest Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after midnight Friday on Empire Boulevard. According to investigators, the 35-year-old victim was struck in the abdomen, arm, leg and pelvis before taking himself to Grady Memorial Hospital.

What's next:

No suspect information has been released, and police continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.