Man critically injured in shooting outside Atlanta adult club

Published  October 3, 2025 6:01am EDT
Published  October 3, 2025 6:01am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
The Brief

    • 35-year-old man shot multiple times outside adult club in southwest Atlanta
    • Victim drove himself to Grady Memorial Hospital, now in critical condition
    • Police say no suspect information is available at this time

ATLANTA - A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times outside an adult club in southwest Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after midnight Friday on Empire Boulevard. According to investigators, the 35-year-old victim was struck in the abdomen, arm, leg and pelvis before taking himself to Grady Memorial Hospital.

What's next:

No suspect information has been released, and police continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

The Source

  • Information provided by Atlanta Police Department. 

