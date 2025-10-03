Man critically injured in shooting outside Atlanta adult club
ATLANTA - A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times outside an adult club in southwest Atlanta, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after midnight Friday on Empire Boulevard. According to investigators, the 35-year-old victim was struck in the abdomen, arm, leg and pelvis before taking himself to Grady Memorial Hospital.
What's next:
No suspect information has been released, and police continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.