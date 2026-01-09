Man in critical condition after being shot on Auburn Avenue

article

The Brief Man shot during dispute on Auburn Avenue early Friday Victim transported to hospital in critical condition Suspect fled scene; investigation ongoing



A man was critically injured in a shooting early Friday morning on Auburn Avenue in Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 3:38 a.m. to the 300 block of Auburn Avenue NE, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital by Grady EMS and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department said the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute between the victim and another man that escalated into gunfire.

The suspect ran away and was last seen wearing all black. Police also confirmed the victim had an active Fulton County warrant for robbery at the time he was taken to the hospital. The investigation remains ongoing.