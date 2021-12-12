Man critical after shooting in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Sunday evening.
Officers were called out to Northside Drive NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW after a report of a shooting just after 7 p.m.
Investigators said two men got into a fight that escalated into gunfire. One man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police investigate a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Dec. 12, 2021. (FOX 5)
The names of those involved have not been released.
Police have not made any arrests.
The investigation continues.
