Shooting victim flips car at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in his car Wednesday night,

At around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a person shot call on the 2300 block of Brandenberry Court.

At the scene, officers found the victim, described as a man in his 20s, stuck in a vehicle that had flipped on its side.

According to investigators, the man was driving his vehicle at a nearby apartment complex when he was shot, which caused him to accelerate and crash over a retaining wall.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or any possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department. 