Man convicted in death during friendly card game in Carroll County

A Carroll County man has been convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery for the death of a man during a friendly card game in May 2021.

On May 20, 2021, Carroll County deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Kent Avenue. There they would find 63-year-old Ricky Cox unconscious on a couch. He was rushed to Tanner Medical Center where he died later that night from his injuries.

The medical examiner’s report revealed Cox received a blunt force trauma to the head and torso causing severe lacerations to his lungs and heart.

Witnesses at the home pointed investigators to Sherrod Sinteze Montgomery, who left the home before deputies arrived. Montgomery, when interviewed by deputies, remained silent on what led to the fight and would not elaborate on the events of the evening. He was eventually charged and booked into the Carroll County Jail.

During the trial that began Jan. 9, it came out that Montgomery struck Cox with a closed fist, knocking him onto his back on the floor of the Bowdon home. Testimony would reveal that Montgomery began to kick and stomp on Cox while he was done.

Witnessed told investigators they could hear the argument and then saw Montgomery punching and kicking Cox before flipping a table and resuming his attack.

Witnesses said they tried to separate the men, but Montgomery kept pursuing Cox. Eventually, they were able to drag him away from Cox, who then laid motionless on the floor.

Those who knew Cox described him as a "non-confrontational person" and "extremely easygoing."

Montgomery was found guilty on Jan. 13 and will be sentenced on Feb. 13.