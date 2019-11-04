Man charged with murder of woman, 20, who was shot in head along Addicks Reservoir trail

article

A man has been arrested and charged in the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found shot in the head in the middle of a trail near the Addicks Reservoir.

Houston police say Logan Losoya, 24, is charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Piper Lauren Jones, 20.

A passerby called 911 on the morning of September 21 after finding a woman lying in the middle of a trail near Chatterton Drive. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, police identified Losoya as the suspect in the case. He was arrested on Thursday.