Man charged with murder at DeKalb Valero, victim wanted for shooting at same gas station

article

Police have arrested a man, charged with a murder at a DeKalb County gas station. The victim happened to be wanted for an alleged armed robbery at the same gas station.

Police said 22-year-old Rodney Bowers faces murder for shooting a man on Thursday afternoon at a Valero gas station on Redan Road. Police have not explained what led up to the shooting.

Police said Bowers is in DeKalb County Jail.

The victim in the shooting, 25-year-old Ahmir Rosario, had warrants for an armed robbery and shooting on Feb. 8 at the same Valero gas station.

Police learned about Thursday's shooting at around 3:51 p.m. A victim, identified as Rosario, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The victim died and police identified and arrested a suspect that afternoon.

Another victim in their 20s was also hospitalized with a gunshot wound. Police said that person was related to the incident but didn't explain how or the person's current condition.

Advertisement

The Valero gas station is no stranger to shootings. On Feb. 8, police said a man's car may have been stolen at around 9:30 p.m. from the Redan Road Valero gas station. The victim was shot and hospitalized.