Dense fog results in ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Monday morning

A weather-related ground stop was issued Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, causing significant delays at the nation’s busiest airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, departures are currently grounded until 10 a.m. due to low ceilings caused by fog. A dense fog advisory from the National Weather Service is also in effect until 10 a.m.

A ground stop means that the planes arriving at Hartsfield-Jackson are still able to land, but planes scheduled to depart are being delayed.

According to FlightAware, delays are currently averaging 25 minutes at the world's busiest airport. So far, there have been 290 delays and 38 cancellations reported for today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.