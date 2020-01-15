Man charged with 14-year-old's murder in DeKalb County shooting

A man accused of killing a 14-year-old in a DeKalb County neighborhood will be charged with murder.

Authorities say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Aladdin townhomes in Lithonia.

According to investigators, 14-year-old Ricarrio Hale and another teen met with 28-year-old Paul Wilson and a woman in the neighborhood to buy a phone.

During the transaction, officials say one of the teens grabbed the phone and tried to run, prompting Wilson to fire his weapon.

Police have now charged a 28-year-old man for the murder of 14-year-old Ricarrio Hale.

MORE: Police: 1 teen killed, 1 injured in DeKalb County shooting

Hale was killed and the 16-year-old was shot in the arm, police said.

Advertisement

Wilson is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

DeKalb County police say that they urge people who use mobile apps or the internet to buy or sell items to please consider meeting where it's safe, like a DeKalb County police precinct.