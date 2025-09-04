The Brief Smyrna firefighters raced to the Celestial Church of Christ on Roswell Street and found a fire had been lit inside the church with spiritual clothing and lamp oil. The state fire marshal and the ATF were brought in, and with the help of surveillance video, identified and arrested Anthony Harris Jr. of Austell, who is facing multiple charges. A warrant shows Harris is also charged with stealing cash from the safe and taking religious robes and sashes, and was wearing a white sash when he left the building.



Smyrna Fire officials say church fires in their city are very rare. So it was a bit of a surprise when they got the alarm from the Celestial Church of Christ in the early morning hours of Aug. 27.

The backstory:

When firefighters arrived, they saw light smoke seeping through a broken window and once they got inside there were signs of arson. And once they got inside, there were signs this was an arson.

"Once the fire investigators arrived on scene, it was pretty clear to us the fire had been intentionally set," said Smyrna Fire Deputy Chief Dustin Davey.

Dig deeper:

According to a warrant, a fire had been lit using spiritual clothes and furniture and lamp oil. Smyrna Fire contacted the state Fire Marshall's Office and the ATF.

"We pretty quickly were able to develop a suspect and were able to make an arrest in the case, Anthony Harris of Austell," said Chief Davey.

In addition to the fire, the warrant also states Harris stole $2,500 from the safe and took religious robes and sashes. The document says he was wearing one of the white sashes when he left the building.

"He was charged with arson in the first degree, burglary, criminal damage of property and two counts of theft," said Chief Davey.