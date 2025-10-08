Man charged with murder, kidnapping in Salem Road homicide

article

Deputies in Rockdale County say a man is in custody following a deadly attack earlier this week along Salem Road.

What we know:

Investigators have charged Kyle Dennis with malice murder and kidnapping in connection with the killing of Massey Watson, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Watson dead near Salem Road earlier in the week, launching an intensive homicide investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released additional details about what led to the killing or how Dennis was identified as a suspect.

It’s also unclear whether the victim and suspect knew each other or if additional arrests are expected.

What's next:

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing.