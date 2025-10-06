Woman killed in Rockdale County, no arrest at this time

The Brief Woman shot on Salem Road in Rockdale County; later died at hospital. Deputies say incident may be domestic-related; shooter not arrested. Sheriff’s Office says there is no known threat to the public.



The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday morning on Salem Road.

What we know:

Deputies were called to the area around 8 a.m. after reports of shots fired in what investigators believe may have been a domestic-related incident. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The shooter has not been arrested at this time. However, the sheriff's office said there is no known threat to the public at this time. Deputies and investigators spent the morning redirecting traffic near the Salem Chase Apartments and surrounding roads as they worked the scene.

What we don't know:

Neither the victim nor possible suspect have been identified at this time.

What's next:

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.