Man charged in death of 28-year-old Douglasville woman

A man was arrested in connection to the death of a 28-year-old Douglas County woman.

Jamie Morel, 33, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and simple battery.

Douglasville police say Morel was charged in connection to the death of 28-year-old Timisha Ladawn Turner. Turner was found unconscious and not breathing in her Fieldstone Drive home after police say a welfare check was requested.

Officer performed CPR as medics were called to the scene. She was transported to an area hospital, but later died.

Doctors told police the circumstances of her death appeared suspicious.

Investigators have not revealed what evidence links Morel to the crime. A motive has not been released.

Morel was booked into the Douglas County Jail on those family violence act charges. There is no word on when his bond hearing would be held.