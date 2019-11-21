Man charged in deadly hit and run in Fayetteville

Police in Fayetteville have arrested man in connection to a deadly hit and run this week.

Gino Fisher confessed to the hit and run which happened on North Jeff David Drive near Jefferson Avenue on Tuesday night, police said. Sherlock McCall. 63, was crossing the street on foot around 9 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was declared dead.

Fisher was booked into the Fayette County Jail and charged with felony hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident with injury/damage.