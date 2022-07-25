Man charged for stealing $600K in trucks, equipment, deputies say

A Coweta County businessman was charged with stealing almost $600,000 in trucks and equipment.

Ferris Carter was charged with theft by conversion. Coweta County deputies said Carter, who owns Carter Logistics, agreed to buy 18 trailers for just under $600,000, but never paid.

The company that sold the trailers said their letters to Carter went answers, so they turned to law enforcement.

Deputies raided the Coweta County business last week and charged Ferris Carter with one count of theft by conversion. Investigators said he could have been charged for each of the 18 trailers.

In addition to the criminal charge, Coweta County authorities said they cited Carter Logistics for operating without a business license.

Deputies said other agencies involved in the trucking industry could join the investigation in search of other violations.