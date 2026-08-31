Man charged with aggravated assault after LaGrange neighborhood shooting

The Brief Police arrested a suspect in LaGrange after shots were fired on Baldwin Street early Sunday morning. Investigators later discovered multiple bullets struck both an occupied and an unoccupied home during the incident. The suspect faces charges including aggravated assault, drug possession and obstruction after fleeing from officers.



A LaGrange man faces aggravated assault and drug charges after officers connected him to a Sunday morning shooting that damaged two homes on Baldwin Street, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Baldwin Street shooting investigation

What we know:

Officers rushed to the 1100 block of Baldwin Street shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday following reports of gunfire.

Police spotted the suspect, identified as Travis L. Towns, who ran from officers before being caught and taken into custody.

Authorities initially charged Towns with obstruction and a drug violation after finding him with illegal narcotics.

LaGrange police assault charges

What we don't know:

Police returned to the neighborhood around 11 a.m. Sunday after residents reported that bullets hit an occupied house and an unoccupied house during the earlier gunfire.

Detectives with the LaGrange Police Department Criminal Investigation Division linked Towns to the shooting and charged him with aggravated assault, though officials have not released details on what led up to the gunfire.

City of LaGrange tip line

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Police encourage anyone with information to contact Det. J. Hutcheson at 706-883-2638 or submit anonymous tips through the Tip411 mobile app, online portal or by texting LAGRANGE to 847411.