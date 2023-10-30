Man caught with gun for second time at Philadelphia International Airport: officials

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
4
Freeze Warning
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

Man caught with gun for second time at Philadelphia International Airport: officials

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated November 1, 2023 6:19AM
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
1030-TSA-Intercept-Guns-PHL-1.jpg article

PHILADELPHIA - Two men tried to bring guns onto their flights at Philadelphia International Airport this weekend, a second offense for one of them, according to officials.

On Saturday, TSA officers caught both men in the security checkpoint, and confiscated the weapons.

Officials say one of the men had a 9 mm gun loaded with 21 bullets, including one in the chamber, in his gym bag.

However, the Philadelphia man had already been caught with a gun at the airport on a previous occasion, authorities say.

MORE HEADLINES:

"The fact that this is the second gun-related offense by one of the two individuals who was caught on Saturday is absolutely unacceptable," said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director. "Getting caught one time is one thing, but not learning a lesson from that experience is just unforgivable."

A .38 caliber handgun was also found in a Montgomery County man's carry-on bag that same day, according to officials.

Both men were cited by Tinicum Township Police, and will face federal financial civil penalties.