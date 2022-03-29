Man caught on camera stealing $8K in lottery tickets at Coweta County RaceTrac

Coweta County deputies are on the lookout for a man who stole more than $8,000 worth of lottery tickets.

Michael Coxton is not the luckiest person when it comes to stealing lottery tickets. For one thing there is a warrant for his arrest.

There is a certain amount of luck that goes with play the lottery. And investigators say there is even a certain amount luck in stealing lottery tickets.

Coweta deputies say Coxton was caught on camera in the back room of a RaceTrac convenience store in Newnan allegedly stealing a big box of lottery tickets.

"Various types of scratch off lottery tickets in different denominations - pretty much any lottery ticket you could play in the state of Georgia was in that box," a Coweta County Sheriff's Office spokesman told FOX 5's Doug Evans.

The total value of the tickets was $8,742. Investigators say the box had just been delivered and video showed Coxton entering a back door to the store and grabbing the box, perhaps not even knowing what it was.

Deputies say Coxton couldn’t play the tickets because they hadn’t yet been scanned into the system. So even though he had $8,000 worth of lottery tickets, he didn’t win a dime.

Investigators have the tickets back after law enforcement in Meriwether County seized them from Coxton during an investigation of a dispute between him and woman there. But since then, Coxton has disappeared and deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

If you have any information that can help in the investigation, please call the Coweta County sheriff’s Office.

