Man caught on camera breaking into Clayton County ATM

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a man caught on camera breaking into a College Park ATM early Sunday morning.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say officers were sent to the 5400 block of West Fayetteville Road around 3:30 a.m. on July 25 after reports of an alarm.

When they got to the scene, officers found the ATM forced open and all of its cash missing.

Investigators discovered that the surveillance camera of the machine was able to take two photos of the male suspect.

If you know anything about the break-in or can identify the suspect, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-473-3933. 

