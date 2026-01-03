Man carrying baby struck by car in Norcross

The Brief A family of 3 was crossing Brook Hollow Parkway when a man carrying an infant child was struck by a car, according to police. The man and child were taken to the hospital.



A man and his infant child were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Norcross.

What we know:

It happened around 6:14 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2.

According to Norcross police, a family of three was crossing Brook Hollow Parkway in an unauthorized area, walking westbound. A vehicle traveling north in the left lane struck the man on the left side of his body, knocking him to the ground. Police said he was carrying an infant child in a body harness at the time of the collision.



The infant child sustained serious injuries, and the female pedestrian was not injured.

The man was taken by Gwinnett Fire & EMS to Northside Gwinnett, and the child was taken to CHOA (Arthur Blank Memorial).

What we don't know:

The names of all involved have not been released.

It is unclear if charges will be filed.