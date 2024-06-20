Man carjacked Atlanta FedEx van at gunpoint, police say

A man is on the run after police say he carjacked a FedEx driver Wednesday morning in Atlanta.

Investigators say the carjacking happened at around 10:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Alison Court SW.

According to police, the man got into the FedEx van, pulled a gun on the delivery driver, and then sped off in the vehicle. Thankfully, the driver was not injured during the carjacking.

The delivery van was later found abandoned near the 1900 block of Staton Road in East Point.

Authorities shared video taken from a security camera at a nearby convenience store of the suspected carjacker walking out of the business with two other men.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (404) 577-8477.