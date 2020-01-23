Man arrested with $4m worth of meth, cocaine, MDMA, THC in his car

article

A Utah man who was driving through Arizona earlier this week was arrested by authorities after they found nearly $4 million worth of narcotics in his vehicle, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies made a traffic stop on a white sedan traveling along Interstate 50 near the town of Littlefield.

The driver, identified as Logan Lewis Pederson, 30, of Sandy, Utah, allegedly would not make eye contact with the deputies and appeared extremely nervous, according to a police report.

Deputies brought in a St. George Police Department K-9 that alerted police to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found an array of drugs, for which the estimated street value is $3,696,720. They located the following items:

Six 1-gallon jugs, weighing a total of 66 pounds, of a liquid substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine

Six bricks of a white powdery substance that weighed a total of 13.2 pounds and field tested positive for cocaine

2.2 pounds of a substance that field tested positive for Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)

1000 packages of candy infused with THC weighing 206 pounds

Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) detectives assisted with the investigation.

Pederson was charged with dangerous drug possession, dangerous drug possession for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs, narcotic drug possession, narcotic drug possession for sale, and transportation of narcotic drugs, all of which are felonies.

Following his arrest, Pederson was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.