Man arrested in Rockdale County for shooting during fight about laundry

A 23-year-old man has died following a shooting on Wednesday night in Rockdale County. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person shot in the 3000 block of Barcelona Way at approximately 8:25 p.m. Sept. 18, according to a press release.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation over laundry between the victim and 24-year-old Deshaun Khalil Elder, which took place about an hour before the incident. Elder was found at the scene and taken into custody without incident.

Elder has been charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and aggravated assault. The investigation remains ongoing.