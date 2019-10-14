Man arrested on suspicion of using ‘McLovin’ fake ID to get into bar

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of using a fake ID bearing the name “McLovin” to get into an Iowa City bar.

Daniel Alfredo Burleson was arrested on Friday night after a police officer spotted him at a local bar allegedly holding an alcoholic beverage.

When the officer confronted Burleson, he allegedly admitted that he was drinking a vodka-infused drink but did not provide his identification card. The officer took Burleson out of the bar and that’s when he provided his ID, according to a complaint affidavit.

The ID card showed that Burleson was under the legal drinking age and when he was asked to show his fake ID card, he refused.

In the complaint, authorities said Burleson pulled out his wallet and shuffled through it. Officers could see the fake Hawaii ID card with the name “McLovin” and a birthdate of June 3, 1981.

When asked where he got the ID from, Burleson told police he bought it on Amazon. The card was apparently inspired by the 2007 movie “Superbad,” where the character Fogell uses a fake ID bearing the same name to buy alcohol at a liquor store.

Authorities stated Burleson “smelled strongly of ingested alcohol and had slurred speech and bloodshot watery eyes.” He was also wearing a wristband from the bar, police said.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of a fictitious license, unlawfully possessing alcohol, public intoxication and being under the legal age in a bar.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.