Man arrested for murder of Gwinnett County mother at apartments

Gwinnett County police have arrested a man who they say has been on the run after killing a mother at an apartment complex on Monday morning.

The deadly shooting happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Gwinnett Station Circle in unincorporated Tucker.

Responding officers found 24-year-old Marianne Guillen at the scene. Officials say she had been shot at least once.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was a domestic situation that escalated into violence and are working to learn more about the situation.

"My understanding, there was a family inside the apartment. The suspect might have lived there at one point or still lived there, but we know it's an isolated event between that suspect and the victim, who sadly is deceased right now," Cpl. Juan Madiedo said.

Neighbors say they heard the shot and then saw police and an ambulance quickly get to the scene.

On Tuesday, officers said 26-year-old Aaron Guillen was arrested for the shooting in Newton County. He was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Aaron Guillen (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Investigators have not released any details about the relationship between Aaron and Marianna Guillen, though they believe they had children together.

Aaron Guillen is currently in custody at the Newton County Jail awaiting extradition to Gwinnett County.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513.5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.