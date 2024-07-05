Man arrested for killing Paulding County man during driveway fight

article

Detectives with Paulding County Sheriff's Office, along with agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting.

Three people were shot around 3:30 a.m. June 29 on Crossroads Church Road in Rockmart. One person died, according to Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Through investigation, detectives and GBI agents pieced together the events. Brandon Eugene Donaldson, 38, was sleeping in his vehicle in the driveway at the mentioned address. Witnesses and victims informed detectives that Troy Douglas Sparks, 34, and Brandon Michael Stephens, 35, had previous issues with Donaldson.

While Donaldson was asleep, Sparks and Stephens reportedly broke the vehicle's window and assaulted him with a blunt object. This led to an exchange of gunfire between Donaldson and Stephens. The exchange resulted in Donaldson being shot, Sparks sustaining gunshot wounds, and Stephens being fatally wounded.

After reviewing the evidence and conducting interviews, detectives and agents determined that Donaldson acted in self-defense. Sparks was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and had an outstanding warrant from Cobb County.

Authorities emphasize that this remains an active investigation, and additional arrests and charges may follow as the case progresses. They urge anyone with further information to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.