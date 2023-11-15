Man arrested in Towns County for possession of meth after drug investigation in Macedonia area
article
TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. - The Towns County Sheriff's Office recently concluded an investigation into suspected drug activity in the Macedonia area along Highway 288.
The investigation led to the identification of a suspect in possession of Methamphetamine. The substance, which field-tested positive, was promptly confiscated by law enforcement officials. This discovery culminated in the arrest of Justin William Holloway, a 40-year-old resident of Blairsville.
Holloway now faces the following charges:
- Felony Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Felony Possession of Methamphetamine
As of now, he is being held in custody at the Towns County Detention Center without the option of posting bail.