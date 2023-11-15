Man arrested in Towns County for possession of meth after drug investigation in Macedonia area

article

The Towns County Sheriff's Office recently concluded an investigation into suspected drug activity in the Macedonia area along Highway 288.

The investigation led to the identification of a suspect in possession of Methamphetamine. The substance, which field-tested positive, was promptly confiscated by law enforcement officials. This discovery culminated in the arrest of Justin William Holloway, a 40-year-old resident of Blairsville.

Holloway now faces the following charges:

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

As of now, he is being held in custody at the Towns County Detention Center without the option of posting bail.