Man arrested in Towns County for possession of meth after drug investigation in Macedonia area

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Towns County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Justin William Holloway

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. - The Towns County Sheriff's Office recently concluded an investigation into suspected drug activity in the Macedonia area along Highway 288.

The investigation led to the identification of a suspect in possession of Methamphetamine. The substance, which field-tested positive, was promptly confiscated by law enforcement officials. This discovery culminated in the arrest of Justin William Holloway, a 40-year-old resident of Blairsville.

Holloway now faces the following charges:

  • Felony Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
  • Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

As of now, he is being held in custody at the Towns County Detention Center without the option of posting bail.