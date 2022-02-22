Teen arrested in deadly shootout that sent children running, sheriff says

article

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a 19-year-old man and charged him with a deadly shooting that saw at least 40 rounds fired.

Deputies said Brandon Hawkins faces murder and aggravated assault in the death of 25-year-old Charlotin Presley.

Investigators said deputies and medical personnel arrived and an apartment on Northside Drive and found Presley with a gunshot wound to his side. He died after paramedics rushed him from the crime scene for treatment.

Investigators found more than 40 shell casings and three guns at the apartment complex. Sheriff Darrell Dix said Hawkins, Presley and others in the apartment complex parking lot were in an argument that led to gunfire.

"Hawkins entered his vehicle, drove a short distance away, exited his vehicle, and pointed a firearm at the group," Dix said. "At that point shots were exchanged and Presley was struck. Hawkins got back in his vehicle, drove off, and was later arrested near the scene."

Dix said video footage from the scene shows children playing nearby ran, took cover or acted like nothing had happened.

"With the number of rounds that were exchanged it’s nothing short of a miracle that none of them were hit," Dix said.

The sheriff's office said Hawkins could face more charges and there could be more arrests in the case.

