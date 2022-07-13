Man arrested for using computer service to seduce a child

article

A 26-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested for attempting to meet and molest a child, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

Richmond Totimeh was arrested on July 6. He was charged with the use of a computer service to seduce a child, obscene internet contact with a child, and criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation by sodomy.

Details surrounding those charges have not been released.

"We encourage parents, guardians, and family members to monitor their children's internet usage," the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement on Wednesday. "Social media, dating apps, and chat rooms are platforms for vulnerable individuals to be targeted."

The arrest was made by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit.

Totimeh was being held in the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center without bond.