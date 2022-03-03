Man arrested for trafficking underage girl during Coweta County prostitution sting

Deputies in Coweta County and agents with the US Department of Homeland Security arrested a man they said is responsible for trafficking a young woman who was reported missing in Georgia more than a year ago.

Jonathan Dashun Polk, 25, of Jonesboro, was charged with a felony for human trafficking, deputies said.

The full details surrounding the case has not been released, but investigators said they were alerted to Polk during a two-day sting on prostitution. A total of 26 people were arrested and at least one underage person was rescued.

Investigators said Polk was the young woman’s "pimp" and he was charged with trafficking an individual for labor or sexual servitude. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Two other "pimps" were arrested and prostitutes ranging in age from 18 to 48.

Investigators said prostitution brings with it other crimes such and illegal guns and drugs as well as the violence associated with them.

Polk is being held here in the Coweta County Jail, where deputies said federal agents have placed a hold on his release.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____