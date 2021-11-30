Suspect stabs man who refused to leave woman's front door, police say

article

Police in Clayton County said a man was arrested for aggravated assault after stabbing someone who allegedly refused to leave a woman's front door.

Police said Dakenson Zidor was at a woman's home on Saturday off of Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale. Police said a man, the victim, contacted the woman asking to spend his birthday with her. She declined, police said, due to having a friend at her home.

Police investigators said the man later showed up at the woman's home and knocked. The woman told him to leave multiple times, but police said the man refused.

Police said Zidor grabbed a knife from the kitchen, opened the door and confronted the man. The two fought, and police said both the man trying to enter the home and the woman were injured.

Zidor left before police arrived. Officers found the man struggling to stay conscious because of blood loss and administered a tourniquet to slow the bleeding. Police said the man was hospitalized but is expected to survive. The woman was also treated, police said.

Police said Zidor came to a Clayton County Police Department precinct later on to report the incident. Police said they interviewed Zidor and reviewed video footage before they arrested him on aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime.

