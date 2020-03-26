Man arrested for shooting death of Mableton man at gas station

Police in Cobb County have arrested a man for the shooting death of a Mableton man at a gas station Tuesday evening.

Justin Shaw, 28, of Tallapoosa, was charged in connection to the shooting death of 41-year-old Hubert Lamar Burtz.

Cobb County police said officers were called to the Exxon gas station located at 1250 Atlanta Road around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday. Police said those officers found Burtz’s body at the scene.

Police said they were able to determine Shaw was the gunman and was able to locate and arrest him.

A motive was not immediately released.

He was booked into the Cobb County jail on felony murder and aggravated assault charges.