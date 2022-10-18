Man arrested for shooting brother at Hall County store, deputies say

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
6
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Man arrested for shooting brother at Hall County store, deputies say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Hall County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Joseph Omar Mendoza article

Joseph Omar Mendoza (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The man wanted for shooting his brother in front of a Hall County store on Monday evening has been arrested.

Joseph Omar Mendoza, 30, was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Hall County Sheriff’s deputies say Mendoza shot his brother, Joseph, in front of the Don Mangum Grocery on Harmony Church Road around 9 p.m. before fleeing in a late-model silver Nissan Rogue.

Medics rushed his brother to an area hospital. His condition was not known as of Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting prompted a search that last overnight for Medoza, who deputies considered armed and dangerous.

Mendoza was being held without bond in the Hall County Jail as of Tuesday evening.