Man arrested for shooting brother at Hall County store, deputies say

article

The man wanted for shooting his brother in front of a Hall County store on Monday evening has been arrested.

Joseph Omar Mendoza, 30, was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Hall County Sheriff’s deputies say Mendoza shot his brother, Joseph, in front of the Don Mangum Grocery on Harmony Church Road around 9 p.m. before fleeing in a late-model silver Nissan Rogue.

Medics rushed his brother to an area hospital. His condition was not known as of Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting prompted a search that last overnight for Medoza, who deputies considered armed and dangerous.

Mendoza was being held without bond in the Hall County Jail as of Tuesday evening.