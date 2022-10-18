Man arrested for shooting brother at Hall County store, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The man wanted for shooting his brother in front of a Hall County store on Monday evening has been arrested.
Joseph Omar Mendoza, 30, was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Hall County Sheriff’s deputies say Mendoza shot his brother, Joseph, in front of the Don Mangum Grocery on Harmony Church Road around 9 p.m. before fleeing in a late-model silver Nissan Rogue.
Medics rushed his brother to an area hospital. His condition was not known as of Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting prompted a search that last overnight for Medoza, who deputies considered armed and dangerous.
Mendoza was being held without bond in the Hall County Jail as of Tuesday evening.