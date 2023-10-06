Man arrested for Oct. 1 deadly shooting in College Park

article

A man has been arrested for a deadly shooting on Oct. 1 in College Park.

According to College Park Police Department, two men were arguing before the shooting in the 2100 block of Park Terrace.

During the argument, Andre Richard allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim twice.

The victim was later pronounced deceased from his injuries.

Richards was arrested and has been charged with murder.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.