Man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the fake arrest of a motorist along Georgia Highway 400.
On Sunday, a motorist spotted another driver collide with a vehicle, but kept going.
Police say Deondre Owens allegedly decided to pursue the hit-and-run driver.
A police report says Owens, at the ramp by Lenox Road, took out his rifle, a police vest, and handcuffs.
Owens allegedly removed the motorist from his vehicle and walked him over to a police officer.
He identified himself as a bail bondsman.
However, Owens has no authority to do what he did, according to noted local attorney Bruce Hagen.
A bondsman can detain an individual who may have skipped on a bond.
Atlanta police placed Owens under arrest and charged him with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
The driver who failed to stop was not detained. He was given citations.